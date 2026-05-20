Minister Of Finance Meets US Secretary Of Treasury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

France: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Secretary of the Treasury of the United State of America H E Scott Bessent during his visit to the French Republic.

During the meeting, a range of financial and economic issues was reviewed, in addition to discussing current regional and international developments and the associated challenges, particularly those related to matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Minister Al Kuwari also met with Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty of the French Republic H E Roland Lescure. During the meeting, the most prominent topics of importance to both countries were discussed, especially in the economic and financial fields.