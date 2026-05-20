QICCA Hosts Student Delegation From SDG Ambassadors Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution, the Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) hosted a student delegation from various schools and educational levels.

The visits, organised by the Center in cooperation with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Ambassadors Center, included a comprehensive introductory programme during which the Center's experts delivered awareness lectures on the nature of arbitration and its importance as a modern means of dispute resolution, in addition to reviewing its fundamentals and most prominent applications in

Qatar.

It also organised a practical simulation of a real arbitration session, in which students participated in different roles, with the aim of familiarising them with the mechanisms of arbitration sessions and the roles of arbitrators, lawyers, and disputing parties.

For his part, Ibrahim Shahbek, Secretary-General of QICCA, stressed that this initiative comes within a broader national strategy aimed at spreading the culture of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution methods within Qatari society and among younger generations, thereby contributing to strengthening the rule of law and enhancing the country's business environment.

In turn, the participating students and accompanying supervisors expressed their appreciation for this interactive experience, praising the importance of enhancing legal awareness among young people and linking theoretical knowledge with practical application in the fields of arbitration and dispute resolution.