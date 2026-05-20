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Sweden Announces Purchase of Four French Frigates in Major Defense Deal
(MENAFN) Sweden has decided to acquire four new frigates from French defense firm Naval Group in what officials described as one of the country’s largest military investments in decades.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the decision Tuesday, saying the selected vessels “best meet the Swedish requirements,” according to reports citing Swedish broadcaster.
The new FDI-class frigates are expected to significantly strengthen Sweden’s naval and air-defense capabilities, including improved protection against fighter aircraft and ballistic missile threats.
Kristersson said the deal represents one of the most significant defense investments since the introduction of the Gripen fighter jet in the 1980s, adding that the acquisition would triple Sweden’s current air-defense capacity.
“With this decision, I am convinced that Sweden is now contributing to making the Baltic Sea significantly safer in the future,” he said, according to reports.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the decision Tuesday, saying the selected vessels “best meet the Swedish requirements,” according to reports citing Swedish broadcaster.
The new FDI-class frigates are expected to significantly strengthen Sweden’s naval and air-defense capabilities, including improved protection against fighter aircraft and ballistic missile threats.
Kristersson said the deal represents one of the most significant defense investments since the introduction of the Gripen fighter jet in the 1980s, adding that the acquisition would triple Sweden’s current air-defense capacity.
“With this decision, I am convinced that Sweden is now contributing to making the Baltic Sea significantly safer in the future,” he said, according to reports.
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