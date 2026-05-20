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Vance Rebuts U.S. Plans to Ship Iran's Enriched Uranium to Russia
(MENAFN) JD Vance flatly rejected reports on Tuesday suggesting Washington was weighing a plan to transfer Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium to Russia, calling the notion inconsistent with the administration's current negotiating position.
"That is not currently our plan, that has never been our plan. I've seen some reporting on that. I don't know where it comes from, but the president is going to continue to negotiate a deal, so that is not currently the plan of the United States government," Vance told reporters at the White House.
The Vice President went further, suggesting neither Tehran nor the White House had any appetite for such an arrangement — while stopping short of ruling it out entirely as talks progress.
"The Iranians have not raised it. My sense is that's not something the Iranians would be particularly excited about, and I know the president isn't particularly excited about it either. But who knows, I'm not going to make pre commitments in a negotiation on any particular topic," he added.
The denial comes after a Saudi state-owned broadcaster cited a Russian news agency in reporting that a revised Iranian proposal indicated Tehran was prepared "to transfer the enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States under certain conditions."
"That is not currently our plan, that has never been our plan. I've seen some reporting on that. I don't know where it comes from, but the president is going to continue to negotiate a deal, so that is not currently the plan of the United States government," Vance told reporters at the White House.
The Vice President went further, suggesting neither Tehran nor the White House had any appetite for such an arrangement — while stopping short of ruling it out entirely as talks progress.
"The Iranians have not raised it. My sense is that's not something the Iranians would be particularly excited about, and I know the president isn't particularly excited about it either. But who knows, I'm not going to make pre commitments in a negotiation on any particular topic," he added.
The denial comes after a Saudi state-owned broadcaster cited a Russian news agency in reporting that a revised Iranian proposal indicated Tehran was prepared "to transfer the enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States under certain conditions."
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