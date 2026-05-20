'Qatar Pursues Human-Centred Development'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The development concept has undergone significant transformations globally, said President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council (NPC), H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa.

Dr. Al Khalifa added that at the early stage, the State of Qatar has pursued the concept of comprehensive development through Qatar National Vision 2030, which is based on four core pillars, namely human development; social development; economic development; and environmental development, with humans being placed at the centre of development.

Dr. Al Khalifa was speaking during a panel discussion held on the main stage of the 35th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), which revolved around the strategic development between ambition and reality. It was attended by Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, top echelon officials alongside the audience.

Addressing the panel that was hosted by the“Qatar Speaks” platform, Dr. Al Khalifa underlined that the true challenges doesn't lie in policy crafting, but in the ability to enforce these policies to be materialised into concrete results on the ground.

The State of Qatar has pursued a constant performance-evaluation-based approach through the consecutive national development strategies to ensure plans are always developed and their outputs are optimised, Dr. Al Khalifa outlined.

His Excellency further clarified that the development path in Qatar has passed through stages culminating in the current stage that literally focuses on accelerating economic diversity and building a sustainable economy that reduces dependence on hydrocarbon resources.

Flexibility has become a sine qua non component in the operation of the Qatari government given the rapid global changes, Dr. Al Khalifa suggested, asserting that governments that are capable of adapting rapidly and modernising their laws and strategies are the ones that are best capable of competing and moving forward.

Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) reflects a clear shift toward results-driven governance, placing greater emphasis on measurable outcomes while allowing space for innovation in execution rather than administrative rigidity or reliance on traditional procedural approaches, Dr. Al Khalifa said.

His Excellency stressed that accelerating global change requires nations to continuously strengthen their competitiveness and avoid complacency.

He stressed the importance of rapidly diversifying the economy and empowering Qatari young people to compete in the private sector and on the global stage.