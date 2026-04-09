IPL Is A Dream, Must Perform Well: Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Pathum Nissanka highlighted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a dream opportunity for Sri Lankan players, and those who get a chance must seize it with strong performances. Despite some teammates missing out due to injuries, Nissanka, who hails from Sri Lanka, stressed the importance of stepping up, adapting quickly, and making the most of the moment with the Capitals. "Every Sri Lankan desires to play in the IPL, and if somebody gets a chance, they need to play well. A couple of players aren't playing because they are injured, but we are getting a chance, and we have to play well," Nissanka told the reporters.

Nissanka's Valiant Knock in Thrilling Clash

Nissanka played a very handy innings for his side's clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday in New Delhi. He slammed 41 off 24 balls, laced with six fours and a 6. DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from GT skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes), and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4. Chasing a massive target of 211, Nissanka stitched an impressive opening stand with KL Rahul, adding 76 runs in just 8 overs. However, DC batters' efforts went in vain; they lost to GT by just one run.

Partnership with KL Rahul and Game Plan

Nissanka also reflected on his opening stand with Rahul, stating that he and KL Rahul focused on attacking during the power play as part of their game plan and built a strong partnership. He credited Rahul's experience and advice for helping him adapt to different venues, while emphasising his own self-belief and commitment to give his best every time he steps out to bat. "Rahul and I tried to dominate in the power play. I think that's our game plan. We batted really well today. He shares his experience and gives me some tips on how to play in these venues. I try to do my best every time because I trust myself, I believe in it, and I go and do it," he added.

Team Standings After Close Contest

Following this loss, DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses. (ANI)

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