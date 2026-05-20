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China Hosts Putin After Trump’s Visit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, arriving just days after US President Donald Trump concluded a state visit to China as the Iran war continues to redraw the geopolitical map.
The back-to-back summits mark an unprecedented moment: for the first time outside a multilateral forum, Beijing has hosted the leaders of both Russia and the United States within the same calendar month — a fact that analysts say speaks volumes about China's growing centrality in global affairs.
Beijing-based analyst Einar Tangen told media that the "sequencing" of the meetings matters more than the "content."
Putin's delegation is "state-heavy" — comprising energy executives, security officials, industrial planners and political actors tied to sanctions management and long-term alignment — reflecting a logic of "strategic survival under constraint," Tangen said. While the US engages China through markets, capital and technology flows, Russia does so through energy dependence and geopolitical alignment, he added.
The consecutive visits by Trump and Putin amount to a "signal" that Beijing "has the ability and bandwidth to handle both simultaneously and manage each on separate tracks," Tangen said.
"China is functioning as the convergence point where rival systems intersect without resolving their contradictions," Tangen stated.
Packed Agenda: Iran, Ukraine, Energy and Trade
Talks are expected to span bilateral relations, energy cooperation, trade, the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing US-Iran war — with energy ties forecast to deepen further and trade targets likely to be reaffirmed or nudged higher.
Xi will formally receive Putin at a welcoming ceremony before the two sit for talks, with delegations from both sides holding parallel working sessions. A joint statement and multiple additional agreements are anticipated upon conclusion. Putin will also separately meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to address trade and economic cooperation.
According to Tangen, the overarching takeaway of the visit is "continuity under constraint" — incremental reinforcement of the Russia-China economic axis rather than any transformative shift. Talks are expected to stress sovereignty, non-interference and opposition to sanctions, while maintaining support for diplomatic solutions on Iran and broader security concerns. Political messaging is forecast to revolve around "sovereignty, multipolarity and resistance to external pressure," he said.
Tangen also noted that the Iran war has elevated Russia's strategic value, warning that the convergence of resource-rich Russia and manufacturing powerhouse China is a mounting source of unease in Washington.
Anniversary, Ceremony and Record-Breaking Trade
The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, originally signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Both leaders will attend the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education 2026–2027.
The economic dimension of the relationship is stark: bilateral trade surpassed $240 billion in 2023, more than doubling pre-Ukraine war levels, with China now absorbing an estimated 50% of Russia's crude oil exports, per 2024–2025 figures.
The back-to-back summits mark an unprecedented moment: for the first time outside a multilateral forum, Beijing has hosted the leaders of both Russia and the United States within the same calendar month — a fact that analysts say speaks volumes about China's growing centrality in global affairs.
Beijing-based analyst Einar Tangen told media that the "sequencing" of the meetings matters more than the "content."
Putin's delegation is "state-heavy" — comprising energy executives, security officials, industrial planners and political actors tied to sanctions management and long-term alignment — reflecting a logic of "strategic survival under constraint," Tangen said. While the US engages China through markets, capital and technology flows, Russia does so through energy dependence and geopolitical alignment, he added.
The consecutive visits by Trump and Putin amount to a "signal" that Beijing "has the ability and bandwidth to handle both simultaneously and manage each on separate tracks," Tangen said.
"China is functioning as the convergence point where rival systems intersect without resolving their contradictions," Tangen stated.
Packed Agenda: Iran, Ukraine, Energy and Trade
Talks are expected to span bilateral relations, energy cooperation, trade, the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing US-Iran war — with energy ties forecast to deepen further and trade targets likely to be reaffirmed or nudged higher.
Xi will formally receive Putin at a welcoming ceremony before the two sit for talks, with delegations from both sides holding parallel working sessions. A joint statement and multiple additional agreements are anticipated upon conclusion. Putin will also separately meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to address trade and economic cooperation.
According to Tangen, the overarching takeaway of the visit is "continuity under constraint" — incremental reinforcement of the Russia-China economic axis rather than any transformative shift. Talks are expected to stress sovereignty, non-interference and opposition to sanctions, while maintaining support for diplomatic solutions on Iran and broader security concerns. Political messaging is forecast to revolve around "sovereignty, multipolarity and resistance to external pressure," he said.
Tangen also noted that the Iran war has elevated Russia's strategic value, warning that the convergence of resource-rich Russia and manufacturing powerhouse China is a mounting source of unease in Washington.
Anniversary, Ceremony and Record-Breaking Trade
The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, originally signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Both leaders will attend the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education 2026–2027.
The economic dimension of the relationship is stark: bilateral trade surpassed $240 billion in 2023, more than doubling pre-Ukraine war levels, with China now absorbing an estimated 50% of Russia's crude oil exports, per 2024–2025 figures.
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