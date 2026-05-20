First Poster Of Jackie Shroff And Sharad Kelkar Rural Horror Film 'Kheti' Unveiled

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and actor Sharad Kelkar along with actress Neha Sargam are all set to come together for the upcoming rural horror film Kheti.

The first poster of the movie that is said to be a gripping story, was unveiled in Wednesday.

The story of Kheti, rooted in fear, family, and the unsettling cost of confronting the past, has been written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan.

Produced under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, the film also stars Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.

Set in a haunting rural backdrop, Kheti will revolve around an unsettling story of family, legacy, and buried truths. The first poster offers a glimpse into the film's eerie world, teasing an intense and chilling cinematic experience without revealing too much of the mystery at its core.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is all set to make venture into the superhero space, with his upcoming family-oriented sci-fi film "The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens ka Aagman".

Jackie was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”.

The movie features a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

–IANS

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