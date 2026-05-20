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Five Dead as Heavy Rains Batter Central China
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding triggered by relentless torrential rainfall has claimed five lives and left 11 people unaccounted for across central China, Chinese media reported Wednesday, citing regional authorities.
The Emergency Management and Safety Production Committee of Shimen County, located in Hunan province, confirmed the disaster was set in motion on May 17, when sustained downpours unleashed floodwaters that swept through 23 townships and districts throughout the county.
Active search-and-rescue operations remain underway as emergency teams race to locate the missing and deliver aid to residents stranded in inundated communities.
The crisis has extended beyond Hunan's borders. In the adjacent Hubei province, rescue crews deployed a bulldozer to reach and evacuate residents trapped by rising waters in the city of Jingzhou — a measure made necessary after conventional vehicles proved incapable of accessing the flood-ravaged area.
The devastating scenes are not without precedent. China contends with destructive flooding on a recurring basis each year, with central and southern regions bearing the heaviest toll during the country's annual rainy season.
The Emergency Management and Safety Production Committee of Shimen County, located in Hunan province, confirmed the disaster was set in motion on May 17, when sustained downpours unleashed floodwaters that swept through 23 townships and districts throughout the county.
Active search-and-rescue operations remain underway as emergency teams race to locate the missing and deliver aid to residents stranded in inundated communities.
The crisis has extended beyond Hunan's borders. In the adjacent Hubei province, rescue crews deployed a bulldozer to reach and evacuate residents trapped by rising waters in the city of Jingzhou — a measure made necessary after conventional vehicles proved incapable of accessing the flood-ravaged area.
The devastating scenes are not without precedent. China contends with destructive flooding on a recurring basis each year, with central and southern regions bearing the heaviest toll during the country's annual rainy season.
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