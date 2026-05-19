Sidharth Malhotra's Korean Fan Page Breaks The Internet, Indian Users Can't Believe It

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Korean fan account dedicated to Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan has gone viral on X after one of the user's recent posts sparked amusement and curiosity among Indian social media users.

Korean fan of Sidharth Malhotra goes viral, leaves Indian X users surprised

The now widely shared post discussed perceptions of Indian actors and actresses, with the user reflecting on how Indian women are often viewed positively by people who have watched Indian cinema, while comments praising Indian male actors appear less common in their personal experience.

The post, loosely translated into English using Grok, read:“When you say Indian girls are pretty, most people who've even slightly watched or come across Indian movies totally agree (even my former team leader and my mom, after seeing the movies, were like, "Indian girls have big eyes and are so pretty~"). But in my whole life, I've only heard four people say Indian guys are handsome. And all four of them are my mutuals on here. lol. (sic)”

Although the user did not explicitly mention any actors in the viral post itself, internet users quickly noticed that the account's profile picture featured Malhotra. The account biography also reportedly reads,“FAWAD KHAN·SID MALHOTRA”, strongly suggesting admiration for both actors, who notably appeared together in Kapoor & Sons.

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As screenshots of the post circulated across X, Indian users reacted with surprise and amusement at discovering that Malhotra had a dedicated Korean fan following.

One user wrote:“aint no way theres a korean fan acc for sidharth malhotra and fawad khan (sic)”

Another commented:“sidharth malhotra got a korean fan (sic)”

A third post read:“sidharth malhotra has stans in korea?? (sic)”

Others echoed similar reactions, with one user writing:“I never thought I'd see a Korean Sidharth Malhotra fan (sic).”

Another post stated:“Never in my life, I'd have imagined that there would be Korean fans of bollywood actors. Siddharth Malhotra is a good choice I'll say (sic).”

A separate user added:“wdym there exists a korean stan account of sidharth malhotra (sic)”

While Bollywood films have historically enjoyed international audiences in regions including the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of Africa, fan interactions between Indian and Korean entertainment audiences have become more visible in recent years due to online fandom culture.