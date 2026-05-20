Viral Video: Govinda Calms Heated Clash Between Security Guard And Paparazzo In Mumbai (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Govinda recently found himself in the middle of a tense moment outside an event in Mumbai after his security guard got into an argument with a paparazzo. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, with many praising the actor for handling the situation calmly.

Chaos Outside Event Venue

Govinda attended the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 as the chief guest. As the actor exited the venue, a huge crowd of fans and photographers gathered around him to click pictures and videos. The situation soon became chaotic as people tried to get closer to the star.

Amid the crowd, Govinda's security guard was seen trying to manage the rush. However, things quickly escalated when the guard allegedly pushed or touched a paparazzo while clearing the way.

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Paparazzo Questions Security Guard

In the viral video circulating online, the paparazzo can be heard confronting the security guard, saying,“Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain?” questioning why he was being touched during the commotion.

The exchange grew heated for a few moments as onlookers gathered around the scene. The tense atmosphere caught the attention of everyone present outside the venue.

Govinda Steps In To Diffuse Situation

Seeing the argument escalate, Govinda immediately intervened to calm things down. The actor reportedly told his security guard,“He's my friend,” while asking him to relax and avoid further confrontation.

After diffusing the situation, Govinda peacefully made his way to his car. Fans on social media appreciated the actor's composed reaction and his effort to handle the matter respectfully despite the crowd and confusion.