'Little Moments Of Happiness': Bengaluru Woman Gets Double Chips Jackpot In Viral Vending Machine Video (WATCH)

A viral video from Bengaluru shows a young woman getting an unexpected double chips jackpot from a vending machine. After ordering and paying online, two packets drop instead of one, leaving her delighted. The clip has gone viral on social media.

A young woman has won a double jackpot at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru. The video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media, with netizens commenting that such small incidents bring great joy.

Many users are widely sharing the clip online, celebrating the light-hearted moment.

Today, vending machines are becoming increasingly common, allowing people to purchase food and beverages conveniently without standing in long queues at shops. Such machines can be found at bus stands and metro stations across Bengaluru, offering quick and easy access to snacks.

In one such instance, a young woman has reportedly won a double jackpot on a snack vending machine, and the moment has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a young woman is seen standing in front of a vending machine with a packet of chips displayed behind the glass. She orders a packet of the same brand and completes the payment online.

As the transaction is processed, the packet displayed inside the machine also drops along with the ordered one, resulting in her receiving two packets of chips.

The young woman appears delighted by the unexpected double delivery.

The video is captioned:“Highlights finding joy in the present moment through attentiveness.”

The double jackpot video has been shared on Instagram by Dalia Barman. So far, it has garnered more than 7.85 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

Users reacting to the video said they would look out for this vending machine when they visit the mall in the future. Some users described it as a very happy and delightful moment.

The woman has achieved what many are calling a great feat, describing it as a kind of“master stroke.” Several users have expressed their opinion that such incidents should happen more often in life.

The video is currently going viral, with some users questioning what the machine owner would do if he came to know about it.

One user commented,“Imagine the pain of the person who actually paid for it but didn't get it.”

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A post shared by Dalia Barman (@yourdashingdalia)