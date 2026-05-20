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Xi Warns of Resurging Hegemonism as Putin Lands in Beijing
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned Wednesday that the global order is growing increasingly volatile, with "unilateralism and hegemonism" making a dangerous comeback — yet insisted that peace, development and cooperation "remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our time."
Xi delivered the remarks during opening statements at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial seat of state power, as reported by a state-run news agency. He urged deeper, higher-quality China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination to drive the advancement and revitalization of both nations.
Ties between Beijing and Moscow, Xi noted, have grown increasingly robust through strengthened political trust, broadening strategic cooperation across multiple sectors, and shared commitments to preserving international fairness and justice.
Turning to the Middle East, Xi issued an urgent call for calm. A complete cessation of hostilities, he stressed, is of "utmost urgency," warning that any resumption of conflict is even less acceptable and that adhering to negotiations is of "paramount importance." With the region teetering on a knife's edge between war and peace, Xi argued that an early resolution would ease pressure on global energy supplies and safeguard the stability of international industrial and supply chains.
Putin's two-day China visit — which began Tuesday — follows closely on the heels of a three-day trip by US President Donald Trump, who held summit talks with Xi just days prior. Putin's arrival also marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, originally signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. In a significant diplomatic development, both sides agreed Wednesday to extend the landmark treaty.
Xi delivered the remarks during opening statements at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial seat of state power, as reported by a state-run news agency. He urged deeper, higher-quality China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination to drive the advancement and revitalization of both nations.
Ties between Beijing and Moscow, Xi noted, have grown increasingly robust through strengthened political trust, broadening strategic cooperation across multiple sectors, and shared commitments to preserving international fairness and justice.
Turning to the Middle East, Xi issued an urgent call for calm. A complete cessation of hostilities, he stressed, is of "utmost urgency," warning that any resumption of conflict is even less acceptable and that adhering to negotiations is of "paramount importance." With the region teetering on a knife's edge between war and peace, Xi argued that an early resolution would ease pressure on global energy supplies and safeguard the stability of international industrial and supply chains.
Putin's two-day China visit — which began Tuesday — follows closely on the heels of a three-day trip by US President Donald Trump, who held summit talks with Xi just days prior. Putin's arrival also marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, originally signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. In a significant diplomatic development, both sides agreed Wednesday to extend the landmark treaty.
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