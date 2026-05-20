Telangana Shocker: 25-Year-Old Beautician Brutally Stabbed Dead By Husband At Spa

Things took a horrifying turn in Secunderabad's Kavadiguda area on Tuesday when a normal day at a popular spa turned into a crime scene. A 25-year-old beautician, Bangi Debora, was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by her estranged husband, Raju (30). The shocking incident happened right inside the spa where she worked, in full view of her colleagues and other staff, sending shockwaves across the area.

Those Few Minutes of Terror: When a Husband Became a Killer

On Tuesday afternoon, Debora, who lived in Bahadurpura, was busy with her routine work at the spa. Suddenly, her husband Raju, an auto driver, forced his way inside. Eyewitnesses said he looked very aggressive and was carrying a sharp knife. Before the staff could react, Raju cornered Debora. They had a heated argument, which quickly turned into screams. In front of everyone, Raju started stabbing his wife repeatedly. Debora tried to fight back, but he didn't stop until she collapsed on the floor, bleeding heavily. She died on the spot from her severe injuries.

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at a spa centre in Hyderabad's Gandhi Nagar area, with the accused later surrendering before police in Attapur. #hyderabadnews #hyderabadupdates #crime #hyderabadpolice #hyderabadnewsupdates twitter/1BkA1LMbjZ

- Wake up Telangana - English daily (@wt_Englishdaily) May 19, 2026

The Horrific Aftermath: Killer Escapes on a Scooter

As soon as Debora fell, chaos erupted in the spa. Raju took advantage of the confusion, ran outside waving the blood-stained knife, and sped away on his scooter. Some locals on the busy Kavadiguda road managed to capture his escape on their mobile phones. The video, which shows him frantically riding away, is now going viral and has become a key piece of evidence for the police.

Marriage, Suspicion, and Bitterness: A 'Death Warrant' Two Years in the Making

The details emerging from the initial police investigation sound like something out of a thriller movie. According to the police, Debora and Raju had serious marital problems for a long time. The bitterness between them was so bad that they had been living separately for the last two years. Their divorce case was also pending in court. Police suspect that Raju was extremely suspicious of his wife. It seems the constant fights, personal issues, and the anger from the divorce case filled Raju with so much hatred that he planned this horrific murder.

A Dark Secret from the Past: The 2016 Kidnapping Connection

While investigating the murder, the police found another shocking clue. The accused, Raju, has a past criminal record. He was the main accused in a kidnapping case registered in 2016. What's even more surprising is that the victim, Debora, was also involved in that old case when she was a minor. The police are now trying to connect the dots to see if there's a deep link between the 2016 case and this murder. Was a secret from the past the reason for this killing, or was it purely a result of their sour domestic life?

CCTV Footage and Witnesses: Killer on Police Radar

Local police and forensic teams reached the spa soon after the incident was reported. They have sent the victim's body for a post-mortem. Investigators have seized all CCTV footage from inside and outside the spa. They are also recording statements from the spa staff and other eyewitnesses.

Police officials said that a murder case has been registered against the accused Raju under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Several police teams are raiding possible hideouts to catch the absconding husband. The police are confident that they will arrest the killer soon.