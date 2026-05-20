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Russia-China Ties Reach "Unprecedentedly High Level," Putin Says
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing have forged relations reaching "an unprecedentedly high level," as he cited a more than thirtyfold surge in bilateral trade over the last quarter-century.
Addressing his Chinese counterpart during high-stakes talks in Beijing, Putin warmly referred to President Xi Jinping as a "dear friend," invoking an ancient Chinese proverb to underscore the depth of their bond: "if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed."
Opening formal negotiations inside the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People, Putin reiterated that the two nations had attained "an unprecedentedly high level" in their relationship, one that now "serve as a model of partnership."
On the global energy stage, Putin drew a pointed contrast with ongoing regional instability. "Against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources," he said.
The Russian leader further announced his confirmed attendance at the 2026 APEC Summit, scheduled for November in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, and extended a formal invitation for Xi to make a reciprocal visit to Russia the following year.
Putin also stressed that both Moscow and Beijing remain steadfast advocates of "cultural and civilizational diversity" and the right of sovereign nations to chart their own developmental course.
Addressing his Chinese counterpart during high-stakes talks in Beijing, Putin warmly referred to President Xi Jinping as a "dear friend," invoking an ancient Chinese proverb to underscore the depth of their bond: "if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed."
Opening formal negotiations inside the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People, Putin reiterated that the two nations had attained "an unprecedentedly high level" in their relationship, one that now "serve as a model of partnership."
On the global energy stage, Putin drew a pointed contrast with ongoing regional instability. "Against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources," he said.
The Russian leader further announced his confirmed attendance at the 2026 APEC Summit, scheduled for November in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, and extended a formal invitation for Xi to make a reciprocal visit to Russia the following year.
Putin also stressed that both Moscow and Beijing remain steadfast advocates of "cultural and civilizational diversity" and the right of sovereign nations to chart their own developmental course.
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