Threat Of Russian Offensive From Belarus Is Real Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with Militarnyi.

"Operations in the north are possible. This is real. We know from intelligence data that the Russian General Staff is currently actively calculating and planning operations," he said.

According to Syrskyi, intelligence data regarding the threat of an enemy offensive from Belarus is entirely credible.

Belarus begins exercises involving combat use of nuclear weapons

As Ukrinform previously reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa stated that in order to carry out a provocation from Belarusian territory, the Russians would need to assemble a force grouping, but due to the current situation on the front line they do not have such a capability.

Photo: Office of the President