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Israeli Airstrikes Kill 3, Injure 10 in Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least three people are dead and 10 others wounded after fresh Israeli airstrikes pounded multiple locations across Lebanon on Monday — a stark violation of an active ceasefire agreement, Lebanese authorities and state media reported.
The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that a strike on the eastern town of Douris in the Baalbek district claimed the lives of two Palestinians, among them a young girl, while a woman and a child sustained injuries.
In the south, a state news agency reported that a separate Israeli strike on the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district left one person dead and eight others wounded.
The assault extended across multiple fronts. Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on Siddiqine in the Tyre district, the al-Khashna area in Qana, and the town of Deir Antar in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the news agency. A follow-up strike on Qana obliterated a residential structure in the al-Khashna neighborhood, reducing it entirely to rubble.
The news agency further reported that Israeli aircraft battered residential buildings in the town of Deir Aames in Tyre across three consecutive strike waves. Earlier the same day, warplanes targeted and destroyed several homes in the al-Qalaa area, situated between the towns of Harouf and Doueir.
The escalation comes in direct defiance of a US-brokered ceasefire announced on April 17 and subsequently extended through early July.
The human toll since March 2 has been catastrophic. According to Lebanese officials, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 3,000 people, wounded more than 9,000, and driven over 1.6 million from their homes — roughly one-fifth of the country's entire population.
The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that a strike on the eastern town of Douris in the Baalbek district claimed the lives of two Palestinians, among them a young girl, while a woman and a child sustained injuries.
In the south, a state news agency reported that a separate Israeli strike on the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district left one person dead and eight others wounded.
The assault extended across multiple fronts. Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on Siddiqine in the Tyre district, the al-Khashna area in Qana, and the town of Deir Antar in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the news agency. A follow-up strike on Qana obliterated a residential structure in the al-Khashna neighborhood, reducing it entirely to rubble.
The news agency further reported that Israeli aircraft battered residential buildings in the town of Deir Aames in Tyre across three consecutive strike waves. Earlier the same day, warplanes targeted and destroyed several homes in the al-Qalaa area, situated between the towns of Harouf and Doueir.
The escalation comes in direct defiance of a US-brokered ceasefire announced on April 17 and subsequently extended through early July.
The human toll since March 2 has been catastrophic. According to Lebanese officials, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 3,000 people, wounded more than 9,000, and driven over 1.6 million from their homes — roughly one-fifth of the country's entire population.
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