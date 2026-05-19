India-Nordic Summit: Nations Condemn Pahalgam, Red Fort Terror Attacks

Nordic countries on Tuesday (local time) condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and the 2025 Red Fort blast in New Delhi, according to a joint statement on the third India-Nordic Summit held in Oslo.

Condemnation of Terrorism

According to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and called for coordinated international efforts to combat the menace in accordance with international law. The countries agreed to enhance cooperation to counter violent radicalisation and extremism, combat terror financing, promote internationally agreed anti-money laundering standards, prevent misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and tackle terrorist recruitment. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to continue disrupting terror financing channels through mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"The leaders unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. They called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law and concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups including those listed in the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime and their affiliates, proxies, sponsors, backers and financiers," the statement said.

"They agreed to enhance cooperation to counter violent radicalization and violent extremism, combat financing of terrorism, promote internationally agreed anti-money laundering standards, prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and tackle terrorist recruitment. The leaders reaffirmed strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing channels including at the UN and FATF. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on 10 November 2025," the statement added.

Cooperation on Sustainable Blue Economy and Climate Change

The summit also focused on strengthening cooperation in the sustainable blue economy sector, with leaders highlighting its potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, improve nutrition and ensure healthy oceans and food security. India and the Nordic countries agreed to deepen cooperation in transforming the shipping industry towards low-carbon operations through technology transfer and exchange of best practices. The leaders also agreed to pursue cooperation in sustainable ship recycling activities, particularly through the implementation of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. In addition, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution in a comprehensive and integrated manner, in line with international obligations and national circumstances, while reiterating support for multilateralism.

"The leaders emphasized the potential of a sustainable blue economy, which can drive economic growth, create new jobs, and improve nutrition, while ensuring healthy oceans and food security. As leading maritime nations, India and the Nordic countries agreed to partner for nurturing a sustainable blue economy, including by transforming the shipping industry towards low carbon, exchange of good practices and technology transfers," the joint statement said.

"In the maritime and shipbuilding sectors, efforts for collaboration have been proposed between key stakeholders like shipowners, shipyards between India and Nordic countries for working in areas of mutual interests. They agreed to pursue cooperation to support sustainable ship recycling activities, especially through the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and the need to address them in a comprehensive and integrated manner, in line with relevant international obligations and different national circumstances, and as a commitment to multilateralism," the statement added.

Defence Cooperation

The summit also witnessed discussions on defence cooperation between India and the Nordic countries, with leaders noting growing momentum in bilateral defence ties. They underlined the importance of defence industrial collaboration and the supply of essential defence components and equipment, while also acknowledging investment opportunities for Nordic defence firms, including 100 per cent foreign direct investment permitted in India's defence industrial corridors.

"The leaders noted the increased momentum in defence cooperation between India and the Nordic countries. They underlined the importance of defence industrial collaboration and supply of essential components and equipment. They also acknowledged investment opportunities including 100% FDI being offered to Nordic defence firms, in Indian Defence Industrial Corridors," the statement added. (ANI)

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