Delhi On IMD's Heatwave Alert For 4 Days As National Capital Sees Season's Hottest Day At 44.6°C

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave alert for Delhi, predicting gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C till 20 May. Besides this, IMD suggested a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the day.

National capital records hottest day of the season

The national capital recorded its hottest day of the current summer season a day before with the base Safdarjung observatory touching 43.4°C maximum temperature. The Ridge weather monitoring station recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.6°C among all locations across Delhi on 18 May.

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Predicting more heatwave days for Delhi and other states, IMD in its latest press release stated,“Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 19th -24th Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh.... Madhya Pradesh during 19th -24th; Vidarbha during 19th – 23rd; Chhattisgarh; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 20th – 24th; Bihar on 19th; Marathawada on 19th; Telangana during 19th – 21st May.”

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A yellow warning for intense heatwave has been issued which will stay intact 22 May. The weather office forecasted“mainly clear sky” for the day along with“heat wave conditions at isolated places. Sustained strong surface wind speeds reaching 15-25 kmph, occasionally gusting to 35 kmph, during the day.” The maximum temperature in the city is expected to stay 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal and settle around 43°C to 45°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will most likely hover around 27°C to 29°C and stay 1.5°C to 3.0°C above normal.

In an interview with ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said heatwave conditions over regions of Northwest India, along with Central Indi and the nearby areas are“likely to persist over the coming week--that is, for the next 7 days.”

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Asserting that temperatures are already high in Delhi-NCR and are expected to rise further, he said,“Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius.” According to Akhilesh Shrivastav, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees till 21 May and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. He added,“An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi” for 19 and 20 May.

Is there any possibility of rainfall in the coming days?

Over the possibility of rainfall in the coming days, Shrivastav added, "Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

Amid a severe heatwave sweeping across the capital, Delhi Government's 'Cooling Zones' in crowded areas, bus stands, and metro stations are providing much-needed relief to the public and helping people cope with the intense summer conditions. The camps, managed with the support of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Civil Defence volunteers, have the provision of ORS water, normal water, cold drinking water, coolers, fans and caps.