Ghost Launches In Irbid, Jordan, Bringing Next-Generation Tech, ERP, And Advanced Marketing Solutions To The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) IRBID, JORDAN – May 20, 2026 – Ghost, a dynamic and innovative technology and creative agency, proudly announces the official establishment of its headquarters in Irbid, Jordan. Positioned at the forefront of digital transformation, Ghost offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to modernize and scale businesses across the region, specializing in Mobile & Web Development, ERP Development, Advanced Marketing, Social Media Management, and Video Production.

By choosing Irbid as its operational base, Ghost aims to tap into the city's rich pool of tech talent and contribute to Jordan's rapidly growing reputation as a regional technology hub. The company is dedicated to bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and impactful brand storytelling, providing businesses with the tools they need to operate efficiently and capture their target audiences.

“We are incredibly proud to establish Ghost here in Irbid, a city brimming with potential and exceptional talent,” said Mohammad Al Zoubi, Co-Owner of Ghost.“Our mission is to empower local and regional businesses with robust digital infrastructures-from custom ERP systems to highly targeted marketing strategies-so they can thrive in today's competitive landscape. We don't just build software or shoot videos; we build scalable engines for growth.”

Despite being a newly established entity, Ghost has already demonstrated significant market traction, successfully onboarding 12 diverse clients. The company has proven its capability to deliver complex, large-scale technical infrastructures alongside creative digital solutions.

Notable projects in Ghost's rapidly expanding portfolio include:

Abhero: Comprehensive digital transformation featuring Mobile App Development, Web Development, and a custom ERP System.

Naya Motors: Design and deployment of a fully integrated ERP System to streamline automotive operations.

Premier Cars: Development of a bespoke ERP System tailored to the unique needs of the automotive dealership sector.

TorqTec: Implementation of an advanced, end-to-end ERP and Sales System to drive operational efficiency and revenue growth.

With a strong foundation already in place, Ghost is actively seeking to partner with ambitious businesses looking to elevate their digital presence, streamline their internal operations, and scale their marketing efforts.

About GhostBased in Irbid, Jordan, Ghost is a premier technology and marketing agency specializing in end-to-end digital solutions. The company provides a unique blend of highly technical services-including Mobile & Web Development and Custom ERP Solutions-alongside creative services such as Advanced Marketing, Social Media Management, and Video Production. Ghost is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and digital excellence for its clients.