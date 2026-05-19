BTS Star J-Hope Channels Michael Jackson In Viral 'Beat It' Tribute. Internet Left Stunned

MENAFN - Live Mint) J-Hope has gone viral across social media after performing choreography inspired by Michael Jackson's iconic“Beat It”, prompting an outpouring of reactions from fans who praised the BTS member's precision and stage presence.

J-Hope's 'Beat It' challenge performance leaves fans stunned online

The performance, which circulated widely online through reposts and clips shared on X, featured J-Hope dressed in a black“M. Jay” tank top, baggy jeans and a bucket hat while recreating movements associated with Michael Jackson 's legendary performance style.

Fans particularly highlighted his arm pops, shoulder isolations and detailed footwork, with many users sharing side-by-side comparisons to Jackson's original 1983 choreography.

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Although the clips initially spread through short-form video platforms, discussions surrounding the performance quickly moved onto X, where fans celebrated what many described as one of J-Hope 's strongest dance tributes to date.

One user wrote:“FATHER & SON (sic).”

Another post read:“Michael Jackson lives through BTS's stage presence (sic).”

A separate fan commented:“michael jackson would've absolutely loved you j-hope... born to be a superstar (sic).”

Others reacted with disbelief and excitement at the performance's accuracy and energy. One user posted:“IM SUPPOSED TO JUST ACT NORMAL? (sic)”

Another fan wrote:“hoseok dancing to michael jackson and doing the full choreo to MJ song oh i prayed for times like this (sic)”

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A sixth reaction read:“j-hope doing the beat it challenge is the best thing that happened to me all week (sic)”

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, has long been recognised as one of BTS 's principal dancers and performance leaders. Before debuting with BTS in 2013, he trained extensively in street dance and gained attention within South Korea's underground dance scene.

Over the years, fans and critics alike have frequently noted the influence of Michael Jackson and other legendary performers on his stagecraft and movement style.