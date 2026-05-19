Syrskyi: Ukraine Fighting Russia Across Three Key Fronts
“A competition with the Russian aggressor is ongoing across three directions: the quality and number of unmanned systems units, technology, and the capabilities of the economies,” he said.
Syrskyi noted the importance of strengthening the effectiveness of unmanned systems in order to achieve victory while preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.
“Innovative developments, rationalization proposals, and practical solutions in the field of unmanned systems must be consolidated and delivered to the troops as quickly as possible. Problematic issues must also be resolved without delay,” the Commander-in-Chief added.Read also: Threat of Russian offensive from Belarus is real – Syrskyi
As reported by Ukrinform, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (callsign“Madyar”) stated that Russia is effectively copying Ukraine's model of Unmanned Systems Forces.
Photo: Syrskyi / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment