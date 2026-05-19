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Syrskyi: Ukraine Fighting Russia Across Three Key Fronts

Syrskyi: Ukraine Fighting Russia Across Three Key Fronts


2026-05-19 05:31:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with Militarnyi.

“A competition with the Russian aggressor is ongoing across three directions: the quality and number of unmanned systems units, technology, and the capabilities of the economies,” he said.

Syrskyi noted the importance of strengthening the effectiveness of unmanned systems in order to achieve victory while preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

“Innovative developments, rationalization proposals, and practical solutions in the field of unmanned systems must be consolidated and delivered to the troops as quickly as possible. Problematic issues must also be resolved without delay,” the Commander-in-Chief added.

Read also: Threat of Russian offensive from Belarus is real – Syrskyi

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (callsign“Madyar”) stated that Russia is effectively copying Ukraine's model of Unmanned Systems Forces.

Photo: Syrskyi / Facebook

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