Suvendu Adhikari Mocks 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan Over Falta Withdrawal

Adhikari Mocks Withdrawing TMC Candidate

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Falta ahead of repolling, CM Suvendu Adhikari mocked Khan with his self-styled name "Pushpa", while stating that Khan would not have won in the re-elections anyway.

Speaking during a roadshow in Falta, Adhikari took a direct dig at Khan's proximity to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He also called for people to vote in huge numbers, promising that he would work for their benefit. "You were so close to Bhaipo (nephew). You would not have won. Pushpa had said, "Jhukenge nahi." Today, Pushpa is saying, "I am leaving."...After 10 years, you have received this opportunity to vote. We need your votes 100%. This CM will do everything for you," he said.

Khan Withdraws, Cites Development; TMC Alleges 'Pressure'

Jahangir Khan has announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency. In a news conference on Tuesday, Khan said, "I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21."

While Jahangir Khan publicly claimed he withdrew because of the Chief Minister's promises of a "special package" for Falta, TMC has distanced itself from the decision, terming it a personal choice made under "pressure". In a statement, the party alleged pressure on TMC workers in Falta following post-poll violence in the state.

With Jahangir Khan withdrawing from the elections, the TMC said that some party leaders "succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away." TMC said in the statement, "The decision taken by Jahangir Khan to withdraw from the Falta re-poll is his personal decision and not that of the party. Since the election results were declared on May 4, more than 100 of our party workers have been arrested in Falta AC alone. Several party offices have been vandalised, shut down, and forcibly captured in broad daylight through intimidation, while the EC continues to turn a blind eye despite repeated complaints."

Repoll Ordered Due to 'Severe Electoral Offences'

The re-poll in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency is scheduled to take place on May 21, after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh re-polling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)