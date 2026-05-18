Slovakia Advocates Upgrading Aging Homes To Ease Citizens' Living Costs
"In our country, about 55 percent of the population lives in private houses. Many of them were built decades ago and need modernization today. Therefore, our goal is to ensure that people bear the lowest possible living expenses," Taraba said.
According to him, Slovakia actively supports the modernization of old buildings, considering this challenge to be highly relevant for all countries around the world.
WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.--
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