Russian Missile Strike Hits Naftogaz Facility In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Naftogaz of Ukraine via Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In the evening, Russians carried out a missile strike on Naftogaz oil and gas infrastructure in the Chernihiv region,” the statement said.

Prior to this, drone attacks continued throughout the day, with several facilities coming under fire.

Targeted strikes on the company's assets have been ongoing for four consecutive days. As a result of the impacts, equipment has been damaged.

The company added that its production personnel were not injured. Once the security situation allows, specialists will begin assessing the damage and carrying out restoration work.

Russians attackfacilities with ballistic missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also attacked several Naftogaz facilities in the Chernihiv region earlier in the morning.