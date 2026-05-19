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Trump Says Postponed Iran Strike After Gulf Leaders' Direct Appeals
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States has suspended a military strike against Iran that had been set for Tuesday, following direct personal interventions from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow," Trump announced via his social media platform Truth Social.
The Gulf leaders conveyed to Trump that "serious negotiations are now taking place," instilling confidence among the regional heads of state that a diplomatic resolution remained within reach. Trump indicated he shared that optimism, provided that key conditions are met.
Chief among those conditions is a blanket ban on Iran acquiring nuclear weapons — a non-negotiable demand Trump placed at the core of any prospective agreement.
"This deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran!" he declared.
Out of "respect" for the appeals of the Gulf leaders, Trump said he directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine, and US military commanders to stand down from the imminent operation.
Yet the reprieve carries an explicit warning. Trump made clear he had simultaneously ordered the same officials to "be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached."
The announcement follows a stark threat Trump issued just one day earlier, cautioning Iran that the "clock is ticking" and demanding the country "get moving" before "there won't be anything left of them."
The standoff traces its origins to February, when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent diplomatic talks held in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable agreement. Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, setting the stage for the current fragile diplomatic moment.
"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow," Trump announced via his social media platform Truth Social.
The Gulf leaders conveyed to Trump that "serious negotiations are now taking place," instilling confidence among the regional heads of state that a diplomatic resolution remained within reach. Trump indicated he shared that optimism, provided that key conditions are met.
Chief among those conditions is a blanket ban on Iran acquiring nuclear weapons — a non-negotiable demand Trump placed at the core of any prospective agreement.
"This deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran!" he declared.
Out of "respect" for the appeals of the Gulf leaders, Trump said he directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine, and US military commanders to stand down from the imminent operation.
Yet the reprieve carries an explicit warning. Trump made clear he had simultaneously ordered the same officials to "be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached."
The announcement follows a stark threat Trump issued just one day earlier, cautioning Iran that the "clock is ticking" and demanding the country "get moving" before "there won't be anything left of them."
The standoff traces its origins to February, when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent diplomatic talks held in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable agreement. Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, setting the stage for the current fragile diplomatic moment.
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