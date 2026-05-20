Baku Hosts Event On Smart And Sustainable Urban Projects Within WUF13 (PHOTO)
During the panel session, participants discuss the implementation of smart and sustainable city projects in Azerbaijan, the formation of the urban value chain, innovative approaches, and potential investment opportunities.
Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher," and Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), speak at the event.
Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.
The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.--
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