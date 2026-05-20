Horadiz-Aghband Highway Near Completion - Official
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Hajiyev said major transport infrastructure projects in the region are progressing rapidly.
“The Horadiz-Aghband highway is almost completed. At the same time, the railway line is also nearing completion. The bridge being constructed on the border with Iran is also close to completion,” he said.
According to Hajiyev, the projects are expected to contribute significantly not only to Azerbaijan's liberated territories but also to broader regional connectivity and economic development.
Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.--
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