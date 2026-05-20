Unified Digital Management System To Be Built In Icherisheher Under Smart Reserve Strategy - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following the launch of a new reform phase by the Icherisheher Administration, a three-year transformation strategy titled "Smart Reserve" was developed, said Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", Trend reports.

The official made the remarks during an event titled "Urban Value Chain in Practice: Delivering Smart and Sustainable Urban Projects in Azerbaijan," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, urban development is evaluated not by strategies but by their practical implementation, and a clear vision combined with a systematic approach remains essential for successful execution.

"This strategy combines historical heritage preservation, digital transformation, infrastructure modernization, tourism development, public services, sustainability, and community-oriented management into a unified governance system," he noted.

Mahmud emphasized that this initiative moves beyond a purely conceptual approach.

"Currently, we implement an interconnected, extensive portfolio of projects-ranging from large infrastructure developments to facade restoration, mobility management, museum modernization, public services, and digital systems-utilizing a more systematic and project-oriented management model," he stated.

He pointed out that while Icherisheher is a historical site inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, it remains a living urban space encompassing residents, business entities, tourists, transport, and urban governance processes.

"For many years, historical cities were managed either strictly as museum spaces or through fragmented and reactive approaches. We realized that this model is no longer sustainable," the official added.

Mahmud noted that the "Smart Reserve" approach entails building an integrated urban ecosystem rather than just deploying digitization.

"In historical cities, technology must operate in the background, while culture, architecture, and the community remain in the foreground," he stressed.

According to the chairman, one of the first critical steps involved creating a digital cadastre system.

"For the first time, we consolidated data regarding buildings, land use, public spaces, underground infrastructure, engineering-communication lines, and utilities onto a single digital platform. This significantly improved planning, coordination, and operational management," he said.

Mahmud added that since historical cities are highly vulnerable to unregulated traffic and chaotic parking, smart mobility management was introduced.

"In Icherisheher, we implemented digitally controlled transport entry systems, regulated parking zones, automated payment systems, and stricter traffic control mechanisms. This helped reduce traffic loads, increase pedestrian comfort, and better preserve the historical urban environment," he noted.

Public services and communication with residents also remain top priorities.

"We created a centralized service center model through which citizens can submit requests, track processes, and communicate directly with the administration," he said.

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