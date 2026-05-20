Azerbaijan Announces Hosting International Investment Forum In September 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is planned to be held in September, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at an event entitled "Delivering Smart and Sustainable Urban Projects in Azerbaijan within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, smart and sustainable urban development in Azerbaijan not only creates a better-quality living environment, but also creates new opportunities for investment, trade, innovation, and regional connectivity.

He noted that AZPROMO operates under the Ministry of Economy and its main goal is to attract foreign direct investment to the country, as well as support local exporters in accessing foreign markets.

"Our main priority is the promotion of non-oil and gas exports. In this direction, we have implemented a number of support mechanisms under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand," he emphasized.

Abdullayev pointed out that new support mechanisms are planned to be introduced starting this year.

"One of the main mechanisms is a logistics subsidy. We plan to support up to 75% of exporters' logistics costs when sending their products abroad," he shared.

The head of AZPROMO also said that competitive suppliers, modern construction solutions, logistics capabilities, and active participation of the private sector are essential for the formation of sustainable cities.

"By supporting our companies' access to international markets, we are also strengthening the ecosystem that supports urban transformation within the country," he explained.

Abdullayev recalled that AZPROMO is also actively working on organizing international business platforms and promoting investment opportunities, citing the Business, Investment and Philanthropy Climate Platform organized within the framework of COP29 as an example.

"That platform brought together more than 1,000 participants from more than 70 countries and created an important basis for climate-oriented investment partnerships," he clarified.

He further said that WUF13 is also an important platform for the development of this dialogue.

Abdullayev noted that AZPROMO has recently organized the "From Cities to Borderless Trade: Export and Logistics Forum" as part of the Baku Urban Week.

"The forum provided an opportunity to discuss the role of cities, which have become the main driving force of export, logistics, and economic connections," he said.

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