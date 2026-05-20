Colonialism Remains Source Of Political And Social Inequality - UN Expert

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Colonialism continues to exert a profound impact on the political, social, and economic standing of peoples even under contemporary conditions, said Richard Byron-Cox, an international law expert and former UN system official, Trend reports.

The expert made the remarks during the international conference titled "The Role of Youth in Decolonizing Urbanization," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Colonialism has never served the interests of colonized peoples. There is nothing good about it," he noted.

During his speech, Byron-Cox presented the case of Bonaire, an island in the Caribbean region that remains part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. According to him, issues concerning poverty, housing, education, and political rights on the island link directly to its colonial legacy.

"The problems of housing, poverty, and education are merely consequences of a broader challenge-colonialism itself," he emphasized.

Byron-Cox pointed out that the right of peoples to self-determination stands firmly enshrined in international law and the UN Charter.

"International law speaks to the right of peoples to self-determination, not only states," he stated.

He also shared that the residents of Bonaire have held two referendums expressing dissatisfaction with the existing political status of the island.

"Bonaire belongs to the people of Bonaire, not to the Netherlands," the expert stressed.

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