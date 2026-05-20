Uzbek President Reviews Automotive Expansion Plans, Volkswagen Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals on the further development of the country's automotive industry, including plans to expand production capacity and strengthen the sector's competitiveness, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan presidential press service.

During the presentation, officials highlighted the strategic importance of the automotive industry in creating high added value, deepening industrial cooperation, generating employment, and expanding export opportunities.

Uzbekistan's automotive sector has undergone major transformation in recent years. While the market was previously dominated by a single producer and long waiting lists, the country now operates five automobile plants in cooperation with international brands including Chevrolet, BYD, KIA, and Hyundai.

The presentation also emphasized improvements in the domestic market. With the expansion of vehicle offerings and broader access to car financing, waiting times for purchasing vehicles have significantly decreased. This year, 20 banks joined auto financing programs, resulting in around 95% of vehicle sales being carried out through installment and credit schemes.

Officials stated that Uzbekistan is also expanding the production of vehicles and automotive components for export markets in neighboring countries. More than 300 enterprises currently supply parts for Chevrolet production, while around 40 companies cooperate with KIA and BYD. The industry now employs over 10,000 young specialists.

The meeting included discussions on plans to raise both automotive production and employment in the sector to 1 million.

According to the presentation, the growing number of investment proposals for passenger and commercial vehicle production reflects the emergence of a favorable investment climate and a highly liquid market in Uzbekistan. At the same time, officials stressed that all projects should be evaluated based on market demand, economic efficiency, and export competitiveness.

Information was also presented on a planned Volkswagen production project. Under the proposal, the first stage envisages launch of semi-knocked-down assembly operations in Tashkent, followed by the establishment of a full production cycle in the “Angren” free economic zone with increased localization and export-oriented production.

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