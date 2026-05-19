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Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon Kill Three Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded Monday after a new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas in southern and eastern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire arrangement, according to Lebanese officials and reports.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on the town of Douris in the Baalbek District killed two Palestinians, including a young girl, while also injuring a woman and a child.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state news agency reported that another Israeli attack on the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre District left one person dead and eight others injured.
According to reports, Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on several additional locations, including Siddiqine, the al-Khashna area in Qana, and the town of Deir Antar.
A separate strike later targeted a residential house in the al-Khashna neighborhood of Qana, reportedly destroying the building completely.
Reports further indicated that Israeli aircraft carried out three successive waves of attacks on residential structures in the town of Deir Aames.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on the town of Douris in the Baalbek District killed two Palestinians, including a young girl, while also injuring a woman and a child.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state news agency reported that another Israeli attack on the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre District left one person dead and eight others injured.
According to reports, Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on several additional locations, including Siddiqine, the al-Khashna area in Qana, and the town of Deir Antar.
A separate strike later targeted a residential house in the al-Khashna neighborhood of Qana, reportedly destroying the building completely.
Reports further indicated that Israeli aircraft carried out three successive waves of attacks on residential structures in the town of Deir Aames.
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