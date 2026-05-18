Epson Wins 2026 Scanner Line Of The Year Award From Keypoint Intelligence

Seiko Epson Corporation (“Epson”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2026 Scanner Line of the Year 2026 Award by Keypoint Intelligence, a leading worldwide independent evaluation agency for printing and smart workplace technologies. The award recognises Epson's comprehensive and high‐performing lineup of scanner products.

Keypoint Intelligence praised Epson for its consistent performance across the entire scanner portfolio, as well as its diverse product range designed to meet a wide variety of business needs. Epson's scanners were also recognised for their ease of use, reliable image quality, and strong software ecosystem, including support for the Epson Open Platform and Arm®[1], which together enhance functionality and integration for business environments.

An award ceremony was held on January 29, 2026, at Epson's Hirooka Office, attended by executives from Keypoint Intelligence.

Epson's Scanner Business 40th Anniversary

The year 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Epson's scanner business, which began with the launch of its first image scanner, the GT‐3000, in 1986. This award reaffirms Epson's global reputation for innovation and its long‐standing commitment to advancing scanner technology over four decades.

About the evaluated solutions

For this award, Keypoint Intelligence evaluated the following Epson scanner models:

DS‐800WN, ES‐C320W, ES‐C380W, ES‐580W, DS‐32000, DS‐1760WN, DS‐900WN, DS‐C490, DS‐770II, DS-C330 and DS-530II. These models represent Epson's wide-ranging scanner portfolio, spanning compact solutions for home offices and small to medium-sized businesses, as well as high‐end scanners designed for organisations with high‐volume scanning requirements.

These models represent Epson's diverse range of scanners, ranging from compact models for home offices and small and medium-sized offices to high-end models for businesses that require high-volume processing.

[1] Epson Open Platform is Epson's proprietary communication specification that enables integration with various external services and software, such as document management systems (DMS). Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its affiliates) in the United States and other countries. Windows is a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Tags#EPSON #Epson Open Platform and Arm® #Keypoint Intelligence