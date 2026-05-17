Bulldozer Drive Clears Illegal Encroachments Outside Howrah Railway Station

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) The railway administration conducted a major anti-encroachment drive outside Howrah Station in West Bengal, using bulldozers to clear illegal shops and structures.

A notice had been issued earlier to clear the area. As the illegal encroachment remained, Railway Police used bulldozers to evict illegal shops from outside the Howrah station. The action was carried out late Saturday night.

Those who used to do small businesses on the streets and footpaths outside the station without permission have been evicted. Many of the temporary shops have also been demolished, and the entire station premises have been cleared by using bulldozers.

The encroached areas adjacent to the station had been hindering pedestrian movement. The Railway Police claimed the action was taken for the convenience of the common people, saying that from now on, there will be no more problems for the passengers.

On Saturday night, a huge crowd gathered outside Howrah station to watch the eviction drive. However, the police asked people to carry on with their work and not crowd around the eviction drive. The police were heard saying on a loudspeaker, "Don't crowd here. Passengers, go to the station, take the bus, those who have come here to catch the bus. There is no drama happening here. You do your job. Let the administration do its job."

A large number of Railway Police Force (RPF) were involved in the eviction drive, who were accompanied by the regular police force. It is reported that more than 150 illegal shops were demolished with bulldozers.

As the bulldozers entered the area in the presence of the police, there was a commotion with the squatters initially resisting. The footpath traders alleged that the Railways had given them a notice to vacate their premises a day earlier. And then, suddenly, the Saturday night operation was carried out. Many were able to move their stalls elsewhere.

The railway authorities, however, said that the eviction drive was being carried out for the convenience of the passengers.

A large number of passengers and other onlookers who had gathered at the spot said that they were also happy about the action being taken.

Earlier, illegal encroachments were cleared similarly from outside the Sealdah Station in Kolkata.

It may be noted that in a bulldozer drive recently, an illegal factory in a residential building was demolished in the Topsia area of East Kolkata, where a fire broke out, killing two people and injuring three others.