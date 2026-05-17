Delhi Police Bust Drug Supply Network, Seize 8.120 Kg Ganja One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trade, a drug supplier was arrested during a targeted operation in Delhi's Baprola area, where officials also recovered a large quantity of ganja, police said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the Special Staff of Outer District Police. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District),“The team nabbed one drug supplier under The NDPS Act” and“8.120 kg Ganja recovered from his possession and seized.” A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

The operation was initiated on May 14 after SI Vipin of Special Staff, Outer District, received secret information that a person actively involved in supplying ganja in various areas of Delhi would arrive in the Baprola area during the evening hours to deliver the contraband.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a dedicated police team comprising SI Vipin Kumar, ASI Murari Lal, HC Rohit, Constables Harkesh, Vijay Loura, and Anuj, under Inspector Rohit (I/C Special Staff) and close supervision of ACP Operations Virender Dalal, laid a coordinated trap in the Baprola area along with the informer.

The officials further stated that the team, along with the informer, laid a well-coordinated trap at the designated location in Baprola. Soon after, a suspect carrying a blue-coloured bag was spotted.

“The informer positively identified him, following which the alert team tactfully intercepted and apprehended him on the spot,” officials said.

During questioning, the accused was identified as Altaf Alam, a 20-year-old resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Upon checking his bag, the police recovered four packets of ganja concealed inside it.

“The recovered contraband was weighed on the spot and found to be 8.120 kg of ganja, which was subsequently seized as per legal procedure,” police said.

Following the recovery, an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at Ranhola police station, and the accused was arrested.

Police said that the accused is being interrogated to trace the source of the contraband and identify other members of the drug supply network.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the wider supply chain operating in the region, officials said.