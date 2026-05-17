IPL 2026: Dropped Catches Cost Us The Game, Says Parthiv Patel After GT Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) Parthiv Patel admitted that dropped catches hurt Gujarat Titans after their five-match winning streak ended in a high-scoring loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Saturday.

KKR set a huge total of 247/2 at Eden Gardens before limiting Gujarat to 218/4, winning by 29 runs and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

After the match, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Patel pointed out fielding mistakes as the key factor in the game.

“I think catching is something that made a huge difference,” Patel said after the match.

“When you are playing high-scoring games against strong batters, you don't get many chances. When you get that chance, you have to make sure you catch the balls. I thought that was the difference.”

GT missed important opportunities against all three KKR batters who made significant contributions.

Finn Allen was dropped by Mohammed Siraj at long-on when he had scored 33. The explosive opener took full advantage, blasting 93 off just 35 balls, including 10 sixes.

Cameron Green got another chance on 23 when Arshad Khan dropped a catch and accidentally knocked the ball over the boundary for four. Green finished with an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi also benefited from a missed catch on 53 when Washington Sundar dropped a chance. The young batter ended his innings not out on 82.

Once KKR passed the 240-run mark, Gujarat's chase became more challenging, even with a strong effort from their batting lineup.

However, Patel especially praised Allen for how he took on Gujarat's strong pace attack led by Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.

“He played a very good innings, there is no doubt about it,” Patel said.

“We thought it was not an easy pitch. And with our strong pace attack, including Mohammed Siraj and KG Rabada, he played very well against them.”

Despite the loss, Gujarat remains in the hunt for the playoffs. However, this defeat cost them a chance to secure qualification.