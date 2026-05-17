Russia Launches 960 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Injuries Reported
He said Russian forces carried out 23 airstrikes on multiple settlements, including Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Tavriiske, Hryhorivka, Veselianka, Lisne, Mahdalynivka, Chervonyi Yar, Barvynivka, Liubytske, Danylivka, Ternivka, Dolynka, Shyroke, Vozdvyzhivka, Shevchenkivske, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka.Read also: 46 enemy strikes reported in Chernihiv region; one woman wounded
A total of 723 drones of various types, mostly FPV drones, targeted dozens of settlements including Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Novooleksandrivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Preobrazhenka.
Fedorov also said 214 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Olenokostiantynivka.
Authorities received 47 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.
On May 15, Russian forces carried out 850 attacks in the region, killing one person and injuring 21 others.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment