Russia Launches 960 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that the injured were reported in attacks on Zaporizhzhia as well as the Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts, Ukrinform reports.

He said Russian forces carried out 23 airstrikes on multiple settlements, including Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Tavriiske, Hryhorivka, Veselianka, Lisne, Mahdalynivka, Chervonyi Yar, Barvynivka, Liubytske, Danylivka, Ternivka, Dolynka, Shyroke, Vozdvyzhivka, Shevchenkivske, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka.

46 enemy strikes reported in Chernihiv region; one woman wounded

A total of 723 drones of various types, mostly FPV drones, targeted dozens of settlements including Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Novooleksandrivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Preobrazhenka.

Fedorov also said 214 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Olenokostiantynivka.

Authorities received 47 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On May 15, Russian forces carried out 850 attacks in the region, killing one person and injuring 21 others.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration