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Armenia’s PM Rejects Karabakh Unification Push as ‘Fatal Mistake’
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the movement aimed at unifying Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region with Armenia was “a fatal mistake,” according to remarks circulated by Armenian media on Sunday.
In the video, Pashinyan questioned the long-held Armenian claim over the territory, arguing that Karabakh did not belong to Armenia.
"It must be stated that the Karabakh movement was a fatal mistake for us," he said, adding: "What made it ours? Explain to me, what made it ours? We built schools there, kindergartens, factories, lived there, but fundamentally how was it ours? It wasn’t ours, it wasn’t ours."
Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory but had been largely inhabited by ethnic Armenians for decades, remained a focal point of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In 2023, Azerbaijan reestablished complete control over the region through a military operation that resulted in the departure of most of the Armenian population from Karabakh.
In the video, Pashinyan questioned the long-held Armenian claim over the territory, arguing that Karabakh did not belong to Armenia.
"It must be stated that the Karabakh movement was a fatal mistake for us," he said, adding: "What made it ours? Explain to me, what made it ours? We built schools there, kindergartens, factories, lived there, but fundamentally how was it ours? It wasn’t ours, it wasn’t ours."
Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory but had been largely inhabited by ethnic Armenians for decades, remained a focal point of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In 2023, Azerbaijan reestablished complete control over the region through a military operation that resulted in the departure of most of the Armenian population from Karabakh.
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