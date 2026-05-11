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Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates First-Ever Music Jamming Program At Bharat Mandapam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: A historic and electrifying musical evening unfolded at Bharat Mandapam as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, inaugurated the first-ever Music Jamming Program organised by AAFT in association with Brand Sportify. The grand event witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 3000 enthusiastic attendees, creating an atmosphere filled with rhythm, energy, and artistic passion.
Addressing the vibrant audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of music as a universal language that unites people beyond boundaries. He highlighted AAFT's continuous commitment to promoting art, culture, and creative expression on global platforms.
The event was further graced by the presence of renowned actor Rahul Roy, who added star value and encouraged young talent to explore their creative potential. Rahul Roy appreciated the initiative and shared his admiration for such platforms that nurture emerging artists.
Rohan Sharma, the organiser of the show, expressed his gratitude to AAFT and all the participants for making the event a grand success. He stated,“This initiative is a step towards creating a vibrant platform where musicians, performers, and creative minds can come together to collaborate, innovate, and celebrate the spirit of music. The response from the audience has been phenomenal, and we look forward to taking this concept to even greater heights in the future.”
One of the major highlights of the evening was the electrifying performance by India Music Collective, which captivated the audience and kept the energy soaring throughout the program. Their extraordinary musical presentation created an unforgettable experience, leaving the crowd enthralled.
The Music Jamming Program marked a significant milestone, setting a new benchmark in live musical collaborations and youth engagement in the country. The event concluded with immense appreciation from participants and attendees alike, reinforcing AAFT's vision of fostering creativity and cultural exchange through innovative initiatives.
Addressing the vibrant audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of music as a universal language that unites people beyond boundaries. He highlighted AAFT's continuous commitment to promoting art, culture, and creative expression on global platforms.
The event was further graced by the presence of renowned actor Rahul Roy, who added star value and encouraged young talent to explore their creative potential. Rahul Roy appreciated the initiative and shared his admiration for such platforms that nurture emerging artists.
Rohan Sharma, the organiser of the show, expressed his gratitude to AAFT and all the participants for making the event a grand success. He stated,“This initiative is a step towards creating a vibrant platform where musicians, performers, and creative minds can come together to collaborate, innovate, and celebrate the spirit of music. The response from the audience has been phenomenal, and we look forward to taking this concept to even greater heights in the future.”
One of the major highlights of the evening was the electrifying performance by India Music Collective, which captivated the audience and kept the energy soaring throughout the program. Their extraordinary musical presentation created an unforgettable experience, leaving the crowd enthralled.
The Music Jamming Program marked a significant milestone, setting a new benchmark in live musical collaborations and youth engagement in the country. The event concluded with immense appreciation from participants and attendees alike, reinforcing AAFT's vision of fostering creativity and cultural exchange through innovative initiatives.
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