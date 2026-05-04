Pakistan Pledges Continued Commitment To Diplomacy In Talks With Norway
His remarks came during a meeting on Monday with Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, who is currently visiting Pakistan.
According to officials, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation across sectors of mutual interest. The two sides also exchanged views on recent regional developments.
Pakistan has in recent years emphasized diplomacy as central to its foreign policy, particularly in addressing regional challenges and fostering international partnerships.
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