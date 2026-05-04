Pakistan Pledges Continued Commitment To Diplomacy In Talks With Norway

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed his country's commitment to dialogue and diplomatic engagement as key tools for promoting peace and stability both regionally and beyond.

His remarks came during a meeting on Monday with Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, who is currently visiting Pakistan.

According to officials, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation across sectors of mutual interest. The two sides also exchanged views on recent regional developments.

Pakistan has in recent years emphasized diplomacy as central to its foreign policy, particularly in addressing regional challenges and fostering international partnerships.