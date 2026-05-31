Hajj Season Free Of Epidemic Outbreaks: Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: The Hajj season for the year 1447 AH is thoroughly devoid of any epidemic outbreaks or threats that affect public health, the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement yesterday.

The statement added that the general health conditions of pilgrims have been stable and assured throughout the whole season, despite the consecutive epidemics that engulfed the world, along with global health developments that precipitated leveraging the highest levels of surveillance and alertness.

This year's pilgrimage season marked global epidemic developments, including Ebola in several nations, as well as the monitoring of cases linked to hantavirus at the global level, the statement reads.

It further noted that this move has reinforced the importance of early readiness, persistent epidemiological surveillance, coordination with national and international health authorities, and strengthening preparedness to respond to any potential public health risks.

The Ministry reemphasised that no suspected or confirmed epidemics have been reported, including both Ebola and hantavirus among pilgrims during this season.

The health system has been operating 24/7 through leveraging preventive treatment, first aid, and awareness services, alongside epidemiological investigations, rapid response measures, and an ongoing whole-of-government approach employed during Hajj operations.