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SA Reports Smooth Completion of Hajj Season with Over USD1.7M Pilgrims
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced on Friday the successful conclusion of this year’s Hajj season, stating that a comprehensive system of security, organization, and services enabled pilgrims to carry out their religious rituals in a safe and orderly environment.
According to reports, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Makkah region and deputy head of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, delivered the announcement in a televised statement marking the end of the annual pilgrimage.
He said the 2026/1447 AH Hajj season was managed through an “integrated system of security, organization and services” that ensured pilgrims were able to complete their rituals smoothly and safely.
Prince Saud emphasized that the conclusion of Hajj does not mark the end of responsibilities but rather the continuation of efforts to improve services for pilgrims, reaffirming the country’s commitment to serving Muslim worshippers each year.
According to figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, a total of 1,707,301 pilgrims performed Hajj this season. This included 1,546,655 pilgrims arriving from outside the kingdom representing 165 different nationalities, along with 160,646 domestic pilgrims.
The total number surpassed last year’s figure of 1,673,230 pilgrims but remained below the 1.83 million recorded in 2024.
The Hajj rituals began earlier in the week with the arrival of pilgrims in Mina, located west of Mecca, under extensive logistical and security arrangements designed to facilitate the pilgrimage.
The six-day pilgrimage included key rituals such as the standing at Arafat, overnight stays in Muzdalifah, the symbolic stoning ceremony, and the final circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, concluding the annual religious observance.
According to reports, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Makkah region and deputy head of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, delivered the announcement in a televised statement marking the end of the annual pilgrimage.
He said the 2026/1447 AH Hajj season was managed through an “integrated system of security, organization and services” that ensured pilgrims were able to complete their rituals smoothly and safely.
Prince Saud emphasized that the conclusion of Hajj does not mark the end of responsibilities but rather the continuation of efforts to improve services for pilgrims, reaffirming the country’s commitment to serving Muslim worshippers each year.
According to figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, a total of 1,707,301 pilgrims performed Hajj this season. This included 1,546,655 pilgrims arriving from outside the kingdom representing 165 different nationalities, along with 160,646 domestic pilgrims.
The total number surpassed last year’s figure of 1,673,230 pilgrims but remained below the 1.83 million recorded in 2024.
The Hajj rituals began earlier in the week with the arrival of pilgrims in Mina, located west of Mecca, under extensive logistical and security arrangements designed to facilitate the pilgrimage.
The six-day pilgrimage included key rituals such as the standing at Arafat, overnight stays in Muzdalifah, the symbolic stoning ceremony, and the final circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, concluding the annual religious observance.
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