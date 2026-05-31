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Oman Reports Suspected Naval Mine in Strait of Hormuz Amid Maritime Tensions
(MENAFN) Oman’s Maritime Security Center announced Saturday that a suspected naval mine had been detected in waters west of the inshore traffic zone in the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the center urged vessels operating in the area to proceed with extreme caution, avoid any unidentified objects, and immediately report any suspicious findings to relevant authorities.
“All seafarers, fishermen, and vessels [are advised] to exercise the utmost caution while navigating, to stay away from any suspicious objects, and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities,” the statement said.
The alert comes amid ongoing regional tensions that have intensified since military strikes were carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran in February.
According to reports, Iran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned states in the Gulf region, alongside measures that disrupted maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was brokered on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, according to available information.
The latest warning highlights continued security concerns over one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global energy shipments passes.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the center urged vessels operating in the area to proceed with extreme caution, avoid any unidentified objects, and immediately report any suspicious findings to relevant authorities.
“All seafarers, fishermen, and vessels [are advised] to exercise the utmost caution while navigating, to stay away from any suspicious objects, and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities,” the statement said.
The alert comes amid ongoing regional tensions that have intensified since military strikes were carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran in February.
According to reports, Iran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned states in the Gulf region, alongside measures that disrupted maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was brokered on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, according to available information.
The latest warning highlights continued security concerns over one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global energy shipments passes.
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