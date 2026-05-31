Qatar Pilgrims Complete Their Return Home Today From Hajj

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The return of Qatar's pilgrims from the Holy Lands will complete today, marking the successful conclusion of 2026 Hajj season. The final groups of pilgrims will arrive in Doha following a spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage, supported throughout their journey by the Qatar Hajj Mission and its specialised units, which maintained comprehensive oversight from departure to return.

The first groups of pilgrims began arriving in Qatar on Friday evening with arrivals continuing yesterday and concluding today through a series of flights operated by Qatar Airways and Saudia. The smooth repatriation process reflected a high level of coordination and preparedness, ensuring the safety, comfort and well-being of Qatari pilgrims as they travelled from the holy sites back to the country.

Ibrahim Mohammed Al Namaa, representative of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs within the Qatar Hajj Mission

Ibrahim Mohammed Al Namaa, representative of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs within the Qatar Hajj Mission, said pilgrims completed their religious obligations with ease and peace of mind. He noted that pilgrims successfully performed the rituals of the Days of Tashreeq in Mina and carried out the stoning of the Jamarat according to Islamic tradition, whether they departed Mina on the 12th of Dhul Hijjah or remained until the 13th.

Al Namaa stressed that the return journey represented a continuation of the integrated care system provided by the mission throughout the pilgrimage.

The Communication and Support Unit maintained close contact with Qatari campaign organisers and coordinators in Mina, ensuring that pilgrims adhered to designated schedules and routes during the stoning rituals. Field teams accompanied pilgrims between Mina camps and their accommodation in Makkah while carrying Qatar Pilgrims Affairs Office flags to facilitate guidance and communication, particularly during the most crowded stages of the pilgrimage.

Healthcare services also played a significant role in supporting pilgrims. The Medical Unit introduced innovative emergency response measures this season, including rapid-response ambulance scooters capable of reaching crowded areas inaccessible to traditional ambulances. Fixed emergency stations were deployed along the Jamarat route, while mobile medical teams accompanied pilgrims throughout their movements between camps and ritual sites.

These measures strengthened the overall safety framework and provided additional support for elderly pilgrims and women. The initiative highlighted the evolution of healthcare services during Hajj, with greater emphasis on innovation, mobility and rapid intervention.

Following the completion of rituals, the Coordination, Follow-up and Airport Unit facilitated pilgrims' departure from Makkah after performing the Farewell Tawaf. The unit coordinated directly with airlines and relevant authorities to oversee transfers to King Abdulaziz International Airport and Jeddah Hajj Terminal, ensuring smooth travel procedures and organised departures.

The Qatar Hajj Mission also praised the cooperation of Saudi authorities, noting their continued efforts to enhance the Hajj system and improve services for pilgrims. The mission highlighted the extensive facilities and organisational measures implemented across Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, as well as the efficient operation of the Mashaer Train and airport services, all of which contributed to a safer and more seamless pilgrimage experience.