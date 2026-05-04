Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv-Chuhuiv Road With Drone, Leaving Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, on May 4 at around 4:40 a.m., an enemy drone, preliminarily identified as a Lancet model, struck near a civilian vehicle on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, not far from the village of Kam'yana Yaruga in the Chuhuiv district. Two men were injured. The driver sustained a closed-head injury and a concussion. The freight forwarder experienced an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office noted.

The van, which was used to transport baked goods and was empty at the time of the attack, was damaged, the prosecutor's office added.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is the first time Russian forces have struck with a drone on the road connecting Chuhuiv with the regional center.

War update: 148 clashes on front lines, fiercest fighting near Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole

As reported, over the past day, 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were attacked by Russians; five people were injure as a result of the shelling, including two men, aged 53 and 52, who were injured on the highway near the village of Kamiana Yaruha in the Chuhuiv community.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine