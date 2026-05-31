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Ukraine Expands Use of AI Drones for Deep Strikes on Russian Targets
(MENAFN) Ukraine is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence-powered drones to hit military targets far beyond frontline areas, a shift analysts describe as a significant change in battlefield tactics, according to reports.
Recent operations have reportedly focused on Russian supply vehicles and logistical corridors connecting mainland Russia with occupied regions in southern Ukraine, including Crimea, according to defense experts cited in reporting.
Analysts say the AI-enabled Hornet drones can autonomously detect, identify, and pursue targets after being directed into a general operational zone.
Nick Brown, a weapons analyst at Janes, said the system has been trained using extensive battlefield imagery of Russian equipment gathered throughout the conflict.
"Ukraine can launch hundreds of these loitering munitions towards a rough target area over 100 miles away and then use AI to direct them onto Russian military targets as they find them," he said.
Experts also suggest that the integration of AI is improving strike precision and extending operational range, while making the drones more capable of resisting electronic warfare countermeasures.
They add that the approach is enabling more effective disruption of Russian logistics networks deep behind the front lines.
Recent operations have reportedly focused on Russian supply vehicles and logistical corridors connecting mainland Russia with occupied regions in southern Ukraine, including Crimea, according to defense experts cited in reporting.
Analysts say the AI-enabled Hornet drones can autonomously detect, identify, and pursue targets after being directed into a general operational zone.
Nick Brown, a weapons analyst at Janes, said the system has been trained using extensive battlefield imagery of Russian equipment gathered throughout the conflict.
"Ukraine can launch hundreds of these loitering munitions towards a rough target area over 100 miles away and then use AI to direct them onto Russian military targets as they find them," he said.
Experts also suggest that the integration of AI is improving strike precision and extending operational range, while making the drones more capable of resisting electronic warfare countermeasures.
They add that the approach is enabling more effective disruption of Russian logistics networks deep behind the front lines.
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