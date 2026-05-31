403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Parliament Moves Toward Vote on Strait of Hormuz Management Bill
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament is preparing to vote on legislation aimed at formalizing the country’s approach to managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to reports citing a senior lawmaker.
Alaeddin Salimi, a member of the parliamentary presiding board, said lawmakers had reached what he described as a “definitive decision” to codify oversight of the key maritime route.
“The parliament’s decision to legislate the management of the Strait of Hormuz is final, and this plan will become law,” Salimi said, as reported by Iranian news agency.
He stressed that Iran would not accept external influence over the waterway’s governance, rejecting the idea that outside powers should determine its status.
“Those who say the Strait of Hormuz must remain open should know that this issue concerns us. We will not allow others to decide for us,” he said.
Salimi added that the proposed legislation would undergo full parliamentary review before approval and implementation.
According to him, the bill is expected to be introduced soon in a public session, where lawmakers will debate and vote on its provisions.
Alaeddin Salimi, a member of the parliamentary presiding board, said lawmakers had reached what he described as a “definitive decision” to codify oversight of the key maritime route.
“The parliament’s decision to legislate the management of the Strait of Hormuz is final, and this plan will become law,” Salimi said, as reported by Iranian news agency.
He stressed that Iran would not accept external influence over the waterway’s governance, rejecting the idea that outside powers should determine its status.
“Those who say the Strait of Hormuz must remain open should know that this issue concerns us. We will not allow others to decide for us,” he said.
Salimi added that the proposed legislation would undergo full parliamentary review before approval and implementation.
According to him, the bill is expected to be introduced soon in a public session, where lawmakers will debate and vote on its provisions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment