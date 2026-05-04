Unity Hub In Berlin Welcomes Its First 500 Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to a Ukrinform correspondent by Ilona Havronska, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine.

According to her, the Unity Hub draws Ukrainians in Berlin; they contact the center both for consultations and to stay in touch with Ukraine.

“As of now, we see that the most in-demand services are consultations from the Pension Fund of Ukraine, as well as advice regarding staying in Germany and returning to Ukraine. People also eagerly visited the exhibition of works by Ukrainian artists held at the center and showed interest in events for children and youth,” Havronska noted.

She reminded that Unity Hub Berlin is open to Ukrainian organizations, which can hold their own events, presentations, and initiatives there.“This is a space where people can come together, build social connections, and feel a connection to home,” the deputy minister added.

At the center, the Pension Fund of Ukraine provides consultations on pensions, housing subsidies, benefits, and social assistance; UNHCR offers counseling for those returning to Ukraine; and the Ukrainian Advisory Center of ICMPD provides practical assistance regarding stays in Germany and pre-consular preparation in cooperation with the Ukrainian consulate.

In addition, the passport service of the state-owned enterprise Document provides advice on document processing, while representatives of the Resilience Centers offer guidance on services available in Ukraine.

"It is very important to us that Ukrainians abroad have access to reliable information, particularly regarding voluntary return and reintegration, understand the opportunities available in Ukraine, and can receive support regardless of where they are. That is why we are working to strengthen the Ministry's communication capacity to create effective channels of interaction with Ukrainians around the world,” Havronska stated.

Association of Ukrainian Writers established in Rostock, Germany

According to her, the ministry is collaborating with international partners in this area to develop effective tools for communicating with and supporting Ukrainians abroad. In particular, the development of communication capabilities is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine, with support from the governments of Denmark and Japan.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Unity Center in Berlin opened on April 15. It is located at Jägerstraße 54 and is currently operating in test mode from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Updates on its activities can be followed on its Facebook page.

Photo: facebook / unityhubberlin