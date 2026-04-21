SOCAR-Led Consortium Eyes Mediterranean Seismic Survey Launch (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A consortium including the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), bp, and NewMed Energy is expected to begin three-dimensional seismic surveys in the Mediterranean, offshore Israel, as early as September, SOCAR told Trend.

According to the company, the work will take place in Zone one of Israel's Mediterranean shelf, with a key decision stage on the project scheduled for July 2026.

“If the decision is approved, it will be possible to begin work as early as September 2026,” the statement said.

SOCAR noted that, as the operator, it is responsible for managing both the technical and commercial aspects of the project on behalf of the joint venture (JV). This includes implementing the minimum exploration work program and budgets, concluding contracts, overseeing contractors' compliance with technical requirements, managing partner approval processes, and coordinating with government authorities.

The consortium, comprising SOCAR, Israel's NewMed Energy, and the United Kingdom's bp, secured the exploration license in October 2023 through a tender announced by Israel's Ministry of Energy. The license covers the“I-6” zone located near the Leviathan gas field. Under the terms of the tender, the consortium is required to carry out drilling operations in at least one of the licensed areas by October 2026, as well as submit an additional work program plan subject to approval by the commissioner for petroleum affairs.

According to the tender rules, exploration licenses are initially granted for a period of 3 years, during which license holders must complete a mandatory work program to assess the natural gas exploration potential of the allocated area.